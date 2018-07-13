Kentucky’s Benny Snell Jr. returns to the team this fall as the Cats aim for their third consecutive bowl appearance.
College Sports

What are the odds UK football can win the SEC East? Better than Vandy’s.

By Jared Peck

jpeck@herald-leader.com

July 13, 2018 11:51 AM

The recently released latest odds forecasting the upcoming college football season don’t project a lot of confidence in Kentucky.

Released Thursday, Bovada’s college football futures make UK the second-longest shot to win the Southeastern Conference’s East Division at 22-1, ahead of only Vanderbilt at 28-1. Georgia is a 4-7 favorite for first in the East.

And Kentucky falls well behind Missouri (10-1), Tennessee (14-1) and South Carolina (17-2), three teams the Cats defeated last season.

Alabama, unsurprisingly, is the favorite to win both the SEC title (22-27) and the national title (7-4). While Georgia is second choice for the SEC crown at 13-4, the Bulldogs are fourth choice for the national title at 17-2 behind Clemson (13-2) and Ohio State (7-1).

Kentucky’s chances at an SEC title are figured at a next-to-last 100-1 and get way longer for the national title at 650-1. The longest shots for the national title on Bovada’s board include Vanderbilt and 10 other schools at 1000-1.

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson talks about his play in UK’s spring game. The junior college transfer completed 10 of 24 passes for 131 yards.

