Here's what Finebaum had to say about Lincoln Riley’s comments on Georgia's defense

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley landed in some hot water Tuesday over comments he made about the Georgia defense. Afterward, SEC media personality Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on Riley’s words.

Finebaum poked holes in Riley’s take on the Georgia defense during Finebaum’s radio show Tuesday. Finebaum took issue with Riley’s statement and proceeded to explain the problems with what the Sooners head coach said.

“I don’t understand the Big 12 logic. It’s faulty and it’s an average league, come on,” Finebaum said, according to 247Sports. “We don’t need to get carried away. (There's a) couple of really good coaches and entertaining play, but of all people, someone in the Big 12 taking a shot at Mel Tucker’s defense? That’s sweet, isn’t it?”

Georgia ranked sixth in the nation in scoring defense (16.4) and sixth in total defense (294.9) in 2017. Against Oklahoma, however, the Georgia defense gave up 48 points and 531 yards in a 54-48 double-overtime victory for the Bulldogs.

By comparison, the Big 12 member Sooners were 68th in scoring defense (27.1) and 67th in total defense (394.9) in 2017.

Riley responded Tuesday on Twitter by saying his comments were not meant as a shot at the Bulldogs defense.