University of Miami UM head coach Diaz talks about the team dropped passes, the performance of the older players, and D’Eriq King injury status September 22, 2021 1:47 PM

University of Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz spoke to the media on Wednesday, September 22, 2021, and announced that quarterback D'Eriq King 'very doubtful' to play in Saturday's game against Central Connecticut State at Hard Rock Stadium.