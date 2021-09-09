Miami in touch with top-ranked JUCO defensive lineman. ‘It’s actually a crazy story’

The Greyhound bus route from New Orleans to Coffeyville, Kansas, spans four states, 10 stops, three changes and sometimes more than 24 hours, and, for Myron Green, this was the journey it was going to take for him to finally take a shot at college football.

“It’s actually a crazy story,” the 6-foot-5, 317-pound defensive lineman said Monday.

He had only played one year of high school football at Edna Karr in New Orleans and was still trying to trick himself about his chances of getting to the NBA. He was playing basketball at Delgado Community College, a junior college in New Orleans, and “kind of had a reality check” after one semester, he said. Green reached out to the coach at Coffeyville Commuity College and just asked for a chance to try out. He didn’t even want a scholarship. He just wanted to know his Greyhound trek would be worthwhile.

It was the beginning of one of the most improbable journeys of any recruit in the Class of 2022. After attending four junior colleges in four years and playing in only 12 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Green is now the top-ranked junior college defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports.com composite rankings, and drawing interest from Southeastern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference teams, including the Miami Hurricanes. On Saturday, Miami even invited him to its season opener in Atlanta. and Green was at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch the Hurricanes’ 44-13 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in a Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Game.

“That was my first time ever going to a Power 5 game,” Green said. “I loved the way how Miami went down, the fans didn’t give up on them. I loved to see that. That’s showing they’ve got a real loyal fan base.”

It was the second time the Hurricanes invited Green to one of their biggest events this summer. Green also was in Coral Gables for Miami’s Paradise Camp in June and got a chance to work out for defensive line coach Jess Simpson. He said he now talks with coaches “every once in a while,” which he understands because the start of the season is usually not a major recruiting window.

The Hurricanes, he did say, are not in his top three, though. He hears most often from the Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels, and Florida, he said, is in the lead because the coaches talk to him “almost every other day.” He also holds a scholarship offer from the Florida State Seminoles and was previously orally committed to the Memphis Tigers for more than seven months before he decommitted last year.

Green, who claims about 20 offers, picked up six or seven before he even played a game as a redshirt freshman for Coffeyville. It’s just how tantalizing his blend of size and athleticism is.

Myron Green’s ‘crazy story’

In 2017, Green decided to play football for the first time. The Cougars’ boys’ basketball coach was also their defensive coordinator and his persistence finally convinced Green by the athlete’s senior year. He joined the football team and piled up more than 10 sacks, including three in Edna Karr’s state-championship victory.

Still, basketball was Green’s focus — Clyde Alexander, who trained Green with Edge Assassins, told New Orleans’ WVUE-DT in 2020 he has video of Green doing 360-degree dunks — and he went to college with the hope it would be the first step toward a professional career.

The dream lasted one semester, then he came up with a new one.

“I was like, I’m 6-4, 6-5 and I play like a four. There ain’t really too many of them in the NBA, so I was like, You know what? I’ll give this football thing a try,” Green said. “When I showed up, no one knew my name — nothing. I was just a random guy on the bus.”

As a redshirt freshman in 2019, he piled up 49 tackles, 11 1/2 tackles for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble, then the coach got fired and Green didn’t feel good about the direction of the program, so he transferred to City College of San Francisco.

Green never played a game for City College. A few months after he got to San Francisco, the COVID-19 pandemic came to the United States, so Green transferred again and wound up at Itawamba Community College in Fulton, Mississippi. Itawamba only got to play one game last season because of the coronavirus.

Why Miami likes Myron Green

Green made it his objective to go to as many camps as possible in June, and it got ACC and SEC powers interested. Miami, he said, likes him because all four of its defensive tackles on the two-deep depth chart are eligible for the 2022 NFL Draft and the Hurricanes might need to add some experience to a potentially young position group.

Green, who’s now back at Delgado to finish his degree, will have two years of eligibility remaining.

“They’ve got a lot of guys leaving and my position’s going to kind of need to be filled,” Green said. “I was one of the guys they was looking at to possibly fill that position.”