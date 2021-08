University of Miami UM coach Manny Diaz says Bobby Bowden was the north star and that’s who you want to be as a young coach August 08, 2021 07:29 AM

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz reflects on FSU coach Bobby Bowden and says Bowden was the north star and that's who you want to be as a young coach, as he spoke to the media after practice in Coral Gables on Friday, August 6, 2021.