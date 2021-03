University of Miami Miami coach Larrañaga: “We’re excited with the victory and looking forward to playing in the next round tomorrow.” March 09, 2021 07:00 PM

Miami Hurricanes basketball coach Jim Larrañaga speaks to the media after their 79-73 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers during the ACC Tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum on March 9, 2021 in Greensboro, N.C.