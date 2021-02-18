‘The only series we’ve really talked about’: Miami opens 2021 seeking revenge vs. Florida

The Miami Hurricanes blinked and the 2020 college baseball season was gone. Almost a year after the gone-too-soon season, all there is left to think about is that early season series against the Florida Gators — a No. 1 vs. No. 2 showdown in a season without any conference games or champions crowned.

It was the signature lasting memory — really, the only one worth keeping — for Miami. The Hurricanes entered the second weekend of the year ranked No. 1 by D1Baseball.com and Florida was No. 2. Every single game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field turned into a heavyweight showdown between two supposed national contenders, and each time the Gators came out on top with Miami leaving the tying run at the plate.

“That’s the only series we’ve really talked about, been talking about this past year,” infielder Anthony Vilar said. “It’s the only series we all pretty much remember.”

Less than three weeks later, the season was over. The COVID-19 pandemic halted the season with the Hurricanes ranked No. 7. When the Florida series ended, coach Gino DiMare thanked God it was early in the season. Somewhere down the road, Miami would have a chance to prove its early season sweep was evidence of how close it was to contention rather than how far it was from the elite echelon of the sport.

The Hurricanes never got their chance. Friday will finally present one. For the first time in nearly a year, Miami will be back on the diamond when it opens up a three-game series against the top-ranked Gators in Gainesville.

Once again, the meeting between state rivals promises to be one of the marquee matchups of the entire season and, for the first time since 2004, it arrives on opening day. Florida is the unanimous No. 1 after finishing last season at No. 1 and bringing back every major contributor. Miami is ranked as high as No. 6 by Collegiate Baseball and as low as No. 21 by D1Baseball after losing its entire starting rotation, but bringing back nearly all of its lineup.

With five losses in a row to the Gators and 33 in their last 41 dating to 2009, the Hurricanes want to reassert themselves as a peer to Florida.

“It’s honestly a great opportunity for us as a team, going against a team like that that’s had a good past against us since I’ve been here,” infielder Alex Toral said. “I feel like it’s motivating for me as an individual and also the rest of the team. A lot of us have been playing them the last couple years and we haven’t come out on top, so we’re going up there hungry and looking for a good weekend series.”

Miami Hurricanes power hitters Alex Toral (30), Raymond Gil (16), and Adrian Del Castillo (44) during the University of Miami baseball Media Day in Coral Gables, FL, on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

The Miami Hurricanes’ loaded lineup

The path to an upset begins with Miami’s battle-tested lineup. Collegiate Baseball, the National College Baseball Writers Association, Baseball America and the USA Today Coaches Poll all peg the Hurricanes as preseason top-15 teams, mainly because of what they have back on offense.

While the Hurricanes lost their entire starting rotation from last year, all but one player is back from their typical lineup last year and the offense should even improve with the additions of freshman infielders CJ Kayfus and Yohandy Morales, who were both top-100 prospects in the PerfectGame.org rankings, plus transfers Ben Wanger and Christian Del Castillo.

At the heart of the lineup are two preseason All-Americans: Toral and catcher Adrian Del Castillo.

Toral is one of the nation’s premier power hitters with 30 home runs and a .539 slugging percentage in 100 career games, and Del Castillo, the younger brother of the transfer outfielder, projects as a potential top-five pick in the 2021 MLB draft after posting a .929 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in his first two seasons in Coral Gables.

The Gators swept Miami last season by holding the Hurricanes’ potent offense in check — Miami scored just eight runs in 30 innings — and they do return some of the nation’s top starters, including right-handed pitcher Tommy Mace, who went undrafted last year, returned to school and could be a first-round pick in 2021.

“Our offense should be good — we’ve got a lot of our guys back — so hopefully we can put nine guys out there that’ll get good at-bats so we can find a way to produce runs,” DiMare said. “We’ve got to do a better job offensively than we did last year. I don’t even think we challenged them a whole lot offensively last year and that cannot happen if you’re going to go play a team like this.”

Miami Christian Alejandro Rosario pitches against Seacrest Country Day School in the FHSAA Baseball Class 2A State Finals at CenturyLink Sports Complex - Hammond Stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, Thursday, May, 23, 2019. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

Miami’s potentially promising pitching plan

The arms that kept the Hurricanes’ within striking distance throughout the entire Florida series last year are all gone. Righty Slade Cecchoni went in the first round of the 2020 MLB draft, starting pitcher Chris McMahon went in the second and neither was even Miami’s ace. Pitcher Brian Van Belle started on Fridays and signed with the Boston Red Sox last year as an undrafted free agent.

This year, the Hurricanes had to build a new rotation from scratch.

Right-handed pitcher Daniel Federman, Miami’s closer last season, will start Friday at Florida Ballpark, and two true freshmen will follow him. Two-way player Alejandro Rosario will start Saturday and right-handed pitcher Victor Mederos will go Sunday. Both were top-40 prospects and the biggest reason the Hurricanes landed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class for the first time, according to Baseball America. They’ll be the first freshmen to start on opening weekend for Miami since 2011.

The coronavirus pandemic meant a shorter MLB draft in 2020 — five rounds instead of the usual 30. It helped the Gators, because stars like Mace went unselected and decided to return rather than take a smaller free agent contract, but it helped the Hurricanes, too.

Rosario and Mederos, in a normal year, would’ve been locks to go in the top half of the draft. Baseball America pegged both among the top 100 draft prospects overall, yet no one wanted to draft them and risk not signing them when they only had so many chances to pick.

The result is a freshman class that could turn the Miami into a national contender for the next three years.

“That type of talent,” recruiting coordinator Norberto Lopez said, “doesn’t make it to campus if it wasn’t for a five-round draft.”