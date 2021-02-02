Miami’s new quarterback is rocking a winning number. And who got N’Kosi Perry’s No. 5?

The numbers are in — and we don’t mean Mega Millions or Powerball.

University of Miami freshman quarterback Jake Garcia is wearing lucky No. 13, at least lucky to former Canes quarterback Gino Torretta, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1992 and is in the College Football Hall of Fame. We’re pretty sure Garcia would be thrilled to accomplish the same.

Hurricanes freshman kicker Andres Borregales is rocking his Champagnat Catholic No. 30 — the same one big bro Jose wore at UM in his Lou Groza Award-winning season as the top kicker in college.

Oklahoma graduate transfer Charleston Rambo, who has one of the best names on the roster and is among three recent transfers, is wearing No. 11, last worn on offense by walk-on quarterback Carson Proctor in 2019.

And there are plenty other new ones, as the current UM roster, including walk-ons, has 106 players listed, and that’s before 13 of the 2021 signees arrive on campus later this year (some of them, perhaps, sooner than later). From our count, there are 37 freshmen listed, 19 redshirt freshmen, six sophomores, 13 redshirt sophomores, nine juniors, 12 redshirt juniors, four seniors and six redshirt seniors.

The roster is this large because the NCAA allowed all players an extra year of eligibility in light of the coronavirus pandemic, a do-over of sorts, though whatever they did in 2020 is still official. All the class years on the roster are identical to the ones that were on the 2020 roster.

The seniors who have returned to play for the extra year — defensive end Zach McCloud and offensive lineman Jarrid Williams among them — will not be included in the NCAA’s scholarship limit of 85.

There are a couple of new numbers we noticed. Tyler Van Dyke, a 6-4, 220-pound second-year freshman quarterback from Glastonbury, Connecticut, changed his jersey number from 19 to the 9 worn by NFL-bound tight end Brevin Jordan. And 6-1, 182-pound second-year freshman receiver Keyshawn Smith switched his number from 88 to 5, formerly worn by quarterback N’Kosi Perry.

Perry will be a fifth-year redshirt junior if he transfers to another program. He’s now taking classes so he can earn his degree this spring. His name was recently removed from the UM roster. The NCAA is expected to pass a one-time transfer rule in the spring, which would allow FBS transfers the ability to transfer one time without having to sit out the next season, as is now the rule.

UM’s two other recent transfers were given their numbers. Sophomore Tyrique Stevenson, the highly rated cornerback who wore No. 7 at Georgia, is now wearing No. 2, previously worn on defense by NFL-bound defensive end Quincy Roche. And graduate transfer defensive end Deandre Johnson, has gotten the same No. 13 he wore at Tennessee.

Here are the rest of the enrolled incoming freshmen with their new numbers: Tight end Elijah Arroyo, 80; defensive end Thomas Davis, 95; safety Kamren Kinchens, 24; offensive lineman Michael McLaughlin, 79; striker Chase Smith, 41; and linebacker Deshawn Troutman, 19.