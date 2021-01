University of Miami UM basketball coach Jim Larranaga tops legend John Wooden with win No. 665 as Hurricanes beat N.C. State 64-59 on the road January 09, 2021 04:32 PM

The Miami Hurricanes beat N.C. State on the road 64-59 for their first ACC win of the season, and coach Jim Larranaga got win No. 665, pushing him ahead of legend John Wooden on the career wins list. It ranks 36th on the all-time list.