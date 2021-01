University of Miami Hurricanes coach Jim Larrañaga comments on Miami disappointing loss to UNC January 06, 2021 07:33 AM

University of Miami Men's basketball coach Jim Larrañaga on how Nysier Brooks fouling out affected the Hurricanes loss to North Carolina 67-65 on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at the Watsco Center. Larrañaga also spoke about the game's last sequence.