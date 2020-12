University of Miami UM’s D’Eriq King explains why he decided to return for another year December 26, 2020 06:12 PM

University of Miami quarterback D'Eriq King spoke to the media via zoom today, Sat. Dec. 26, 2020, as the UM prepares for Tuesday Cheez-It Bowl against Oklahoma State. King announced today that he will return to play one more year with the Canes.