Photo Gallery: Panthers @ Hurricanes | Saturday, November 23, 2019

Carolina Hurricanes’ Warren Foegele (13) has his shot stopped by Florida Panthers’ Mark Pysyk (13) and Sergei Bobrovsky (72), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Florida Panthers’ Vincent Trocheck (21) and Carolina Hurricanes’ Brett Pesce (22) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Florida Panthers’ Dominic Toninato (14) fights Carolina Hurricanes’ Eetu Luostarinen (43), of Finland, and Ryan Dzingel (18) for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Florida Panthers’ Evgenii Dadonov (63), of Russia, and Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Staal (11) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Carolina Hurricanes’ Brock McGinn (23) hits the ice to play the puck against Florida Panthers’ Aleksander Barkov (16), of Finland, and Brian Boyle (9) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) checks Florida Panthers’ Brian Boyle (9) into the boards during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Carolina Hurricanes’ Dougie Hamilton (19) celebrates his goal with Andrei Svechnikov (37), of Russia, during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
