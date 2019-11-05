Photo Gallery: Hurricanes v. Cardinals | Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Miami Hurricanes guard Dejan Vasiljevic (1) drives the ball as Louisville Cardinals forward Dwayne Sutton (24) defends in the second half as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) gets inside the paint as Louisville Cardinals forward Dwayne Sutton (24) defends in the first half as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes (0) signals from the court as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) looks to shoot in the second half as Louisville Cardinals guard Samuell Williamson (10) defends as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) gets inside in the second half as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) gets inside in the second half as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes (0) drives to the basket in the first half as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Actor Bill Murray watches the game as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg (21) keeps an eye on the basket in the first half as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami fans Jessie Walker, JD Desilus and Jolie Desilus, 2, show their support as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami Hurricane players on the court during a time out as the Miami Hurricanes trail the Louisville Cardinals in the second half at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes guard Kameron McGusty (23) gets inside as Louisville Cardinals forward Dwayne Sutton (24) defends in the first half as the Miami Hurricanes host the Louisville Cardinals at Watsco Center on Tuesday, November 5, 2019.
