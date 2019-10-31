Two Top 25 teams are making a run at this Miami commit, but he’s not worried about Canes

Willie Moise is still one of the longest-tenured members of the Miami Hurricanes’ Class of 2020 and he still plans to be a part of the recruiting class when he signs his National Letter of Intent, possibly as soon as December.

Moise never ruled out potentially visiting other schools, though, and now he actually takes it a step further. The Chaminade-Madonna lineman said he plans to take official visits to at least two other schools.

“I’m still talking to Auburn. I’m still talking to Oklahoma,” Moise said Friday after his Lions beat Central, 27-7, in Hollywood, “so that’s really it.”

The Auburn Tigers have long been the one outside factor in Moise’s recruitment and the Oklahoma Sooners have picked up their communication with the senior this fall. Still, Moise hasn’t visited anyone other than Miami this fall and the Hurricanes have stuck by Moise even after a torn labrum cut short his senior season last month.

He’s an important prospect for the Hurricanes to hang on to. Chaminade-Madonna has been a generous pipeline for Miami in recent years and Moise, a four-star defensive tackle in the 247Sports.com composite ranking, is a blue-chip prospect from South Florida at a valuable position. He’s such a talented defensive tackle, colleges insist on having him focus on defense even though he started for three years and won two state titles as the Lions’ right tackle.

There’s also never been any doubt about his desire to wind up with the Hurricanes, considering he committed to them in early 2018 and more than once has called himself 100-percent committed — and sometimes even stronger.

Manny Diaz’s first season as coach in Coral Gables hasn’t quite gone as smooth as some of the offseason buzz might have suggested, though. Miami has matched impressive wins — like a home victory against the then-No. 20 Cavaliers on Oct. 11 and a 16-12 road win against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday — with too many bizarre losses and close calls. Two players have decommitted already this season, and concern always lingers about how wins and losses could affect the class.

Moise is one of those players who has expressed unwavering confidence in Diaz dating back to his time as defensive coordinator, but now is pretty certain he’ll officially visit Auburn and Oklahoma. He also isn’t sure whether he’ll sign in December of wait until the traditional National Signing Day next year to fully assess his options.

“I’m still committed. I’m still planning on staying committed,” said Moise, who had seven tackles in the only game he played this season. “Of course, I’m just keeping my options open, but mostly I’m just enjoying the recruitment process. I’m still with Miami. Everybody’s got their problems. You see we had our problems coming off a 21-0 game and still coming back and winning, so I still have faith in my team as well as them. I’m not rushing it. I’m not really worried about it too much.”

Moise was there at Hard Rock Stadium to see the Hurricanes beat Virginia for their most impressive win of the season, but then was also back in Miami Gardens on Oct. 19 to watch the Hurricanes’ baffling overtime loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Miami’s message to the 6-foot-3, 291-pound athlete has been steady throughout the ups and downs, though. The Hurricanes just want him to get healthy and be ready to contribute once he gets to campus next year.

“Everybody just wants me to heal properly, don’t rush it,” Moise said. “I’m taking my time. That’s what I’ve been doing.”