University of Miami Miami commit Andres Borregales makes pair of 50-yard field goals October 29, 2019 10:06 AM

Andres Borregales, a three-star kicker from Chaminade-Madonna in the Class of 2021, hit a pair of 50-yard field goals for Chaminade-Madonna against Central on Oct. 25, 2019. He is orally committed to the Miami Hurricanes.