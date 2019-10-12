Photo Gallery: Hurricanes v. Cavaliers | Friday, October 19, 2019

Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) fumbles the ball late in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) celebrates with the Touchdown Rings after scoring in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
The Miami Hurricanes celebrate on the field after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz celebrates the win with running back DeeJay Dallas (13) and fullback Realus George Jr. (44) after the University of Miami defeats the Virginia Cavaliers 17-9 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) evades Virginia defenders as he runs in to score in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) celebrates after scoring in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy (2) defensive lineman Trevon Hill (94) sack Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes place kicker Turner Davidson (47) kicks an extra point in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes place kicker Turner Davidson (47) and punter Jack Spicer (17) celebrate after Turner kicks an extra point in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) runs in to score in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes place kicker Turner Davidson (47) on the sidelines as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz on the field with the defense in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes fans show there support as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz and defensive coordinator Blake Baker talk on the field during a timeout as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) scores in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) runs in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) sets up to pass in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) scrambles out of the pocket to avoid the sack by Cavaliers defensive tackle Aaron Faumui (94) in the first quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jimmy Murphy (29) tackles Virginia Cavaliers running back Billy Kemp IV (80) on a punt return in the first half as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz reacts after defensive back Jimmy Murphy (29) tackles Virginia Cavaliers running back Billy Kemp IV (80) on a punt return in the first half as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) throws the ball down field in the first quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) sets up to pass in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy (2) upends Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Tavares Kelly Jr. (88) in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz talks with Miami Hurricanes linebacker Romeo Finley (30) and defensive back Trajan Bandy (2) during a timeout on the field in the fist half as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) tackles Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) in the second quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Pass intended for Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Terrell Chatman (9) is blocked by Miami Hurricanes cornerback Al Blades Jr. (7) in the end zone late in the second quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
The Miami Hurricanes rush the field to start the game as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (1) motivates the fans late in the second quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) runs behind blockers in the second quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) speaks to offensive coordinator Dan Enos on the sideline in the second quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) looks down field in the first quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) attempts to throw the ball over Cavaliers defensive tackle Aaron Faumui (94) in the second quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) speaks to the offensive line before the snap in the first quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) looks to the UM sideline in the second quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz stands on the sideline in the second quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) looks to throw the ball in the second quarter of a football game versus University of Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes defense celebrates with defensive back Al Blades Jr. (7) after he succesfully denied a catch by the Cavaliers receiver to end the first half of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes kicker Turner Davidson (47) attempts the field goal in the first quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz screams instructions to his players in the second quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) is tackled at the Cavalier’s 7 yard line in the fourth quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mark Pope (6) wrestles with Cavaliers free safety De’Vante Cross (15) after the whistle in the fourth quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) is sacked by Cavaliers free safety Joey Blount (29) in the fourth quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) throws the ball in the third quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) runs down field after receiving a pass from Canes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) in the fourth quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) hands off the ball to Canes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) in the fourth quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) runs down field in the fourth quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com