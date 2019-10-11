Photo Gallery: Hurricanes v. Cavaliers | Friday, October 11, 2019

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Jimmy Murphy (29) tackles Virginia Cavaliers running back Billy Kemp IV (80) on a punt return in the first half as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy (2) upends Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Tavares Kelly Jr. (88) in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz talks with Miami Hurricanes linebacker Romeo Finley (30) and defensive back Trajan Bandy (2) during a timeout on the field in the fist half as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) sets up to pass in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz reacts after defensive back Jimmy Murphy (29) tackles Virginia Cavaliers running back Billy Kemp IV (80) on a punt return in the first half as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) tackles Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) in the second quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) scores in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) runs in the first quarter as the University of Miami host the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) scrambles out of the pocket to avoid the sack by Cavaliers defensive tackle Aaron Faumui (94) in the first quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) throws the ball down field in the first quarter of a football game versus Virginia at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Friday, October 11, 2019.
