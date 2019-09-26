Photo Gallery: Miami Hurricanes practice | Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz, instructs players during practice drills at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Al Diaz
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15) sets up to pass during practice drills at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) catches a pass during practice drills at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz with safety Keontra Smith (4), safety Amari Carter (5) and defensive back Robert Knowles (20) during practice drills at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) catches a pass during practice drills at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz with safety Keontra Smith (4), and Amari Carter (5) during practice drills at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.
