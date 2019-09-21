Photo gallery | Central Michigan at Miami | Saturday, September 21, 2019

Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Gregory Rousseau (15) wears the turnover chain for the first time in his career when he recovered a fumble that he caused in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy (2) gestures after sacking Central Michigan Chippewas quarterback David Moore (2) in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Al Diaz
As Central Michigan Chippewas defensive lineman Jacques Bristol (92) celebrates on the field for recovering a Miami fumble, Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) knocks the ball out of his hand in the second as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Hurricanes head coach on the field with players during a timeout in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Pat Bethel (93) wears the turnover chain for the second time ever and the first time this season when he recovered a second-quarter fumble forced by DE Jonathan Garvin as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) pushes in to score in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) and running back DeeJay Dallas (13) along with teammates celebrate after Dallas scores in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan (9) and running back DeeJay Dallas (13) celebrate after Dallas scores in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Al Diaz
Miami fans show their support as the University of Miami Hurricanes host the Central Michigan Chippewas at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Al Diaz
