Photo gallery | Bethune-Cookman at Miami | Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15), offensive lineman Zion Nelson (60) and wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) celebrate with the Touchdown Rings after Osborn scores in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes tight end Larry Hodges (81) scores on a pass reception from quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley (3) leaps over Bethune Cookman Wildcats cornerback De’Ron Maxwell (4) in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Zion Nelson (60) celebrates with the Touchdown Rings in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) runs for yardage in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz and the football team hold up their hands up during the school Alma Mater as the University of Miami Hurricanes defeats Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 63-0 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mark Pope (6) signals a first down in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Dee Wiggins (8) scores in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Scott Patchan (71) sacks Bethune Cookman Wildcats quarterback Akevious Williams (10) in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) runs up the sideline for a touchdown in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) hauls in a long pass reception in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15) drops back to pass in the fist quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) earns the Touchdown Ring in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz rushes the field to start the game as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami fans show their support as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) gets stopped at the one yard line by Wildcat defenders safety Vernon Walker III (23) and cornerback Devuntray Hampton (25 in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) scores in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Trevon Hill (94) motives the fans in the first quarter was as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15) drops back to pass in the fist quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Dee Wiggins (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes host Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
