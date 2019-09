University of Miami “I’m just going to come out here every day and I’m going to have energy, have fun.” Jordan said. September 10, 2019 12:52 PM

Miami Hurricanes tight end Brevin Jordan talks to the media after practice at the Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 in preparation for their game against Bethune-Cookman on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium.