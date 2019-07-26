Photo gallery: Hurricanes practice | Friday, July 26, 2019

Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) and Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) set up to pass during practice drills at the University of Miami Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jeremiah Payton (12) catches a pass during practice at The Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15) hands off to running back Cam Davis (23) during practice at The Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) sets up to hand off to Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) during practice at the University of Miami Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) throws a pass during practice at The Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Jordan Miller (91) shows his support for teammates during practice at The Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes wide receiver K.J. Osborn (2) catches a pass during practice at The Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes linebacker Shaquille Quarterman (55) attends practice at The Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz directs the players at practice at the The Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Peyton Matocha (17) throws a pass at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5) hands off to running back Cam Davis (23) practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes Punter Louis Hedley (94) attends practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz directs the players at practice at The Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
UM football fans turn out to watch practice at the University of Miami Greentree Practice Field in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tate Martell (18) looks to pass during practice drills at the University of Miami Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Jarren Williams (15) sets up to pass at the University of Miami Greentree Field in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz directs the players at practice at the The Carol Soffer Football Indoor Practice Facility in Coral Gables on Friday, July 26, 2019.
