This is what the Cleveland Indians did for this UM Hurricanes player and his late dad

In 2016, the Cleveland Indians drafted catcher Michael Amditis as a favor.

His father, also named Michael, was sick with diabetes.

“I wanted my father to see me get drafted,” Amditis said. “Two months later, he passed away.”

After high school, Amditis went on to play for the Miami Hurricanes, missed most of his first two seasons injured and was finally healthy this year, helping the Hurricanes reach the NCAA regionals for the first time since 2016.

On Wednesday, Amditis was drafted for real — this time in the 21st round — and again it was the Indians who came calling.

Amditis told the Miami Herald he has agreed to terms with Cleveland.

“It’s a good feeling to hear my name called,” Amditis said. “With everything that has happened with injuries, I didn’t want to take the risk [of returning to college baseball].”

Amditis said he started getting calls from major-league teams on Tuesday night, during the eighth round. Teams had medical concerns, Amditis indicated, and the offers for a signing bonus didn’t match up … until the Indians came through.

“It’s stressful,” Amditis said. “You only have one or two minutes to decide. Now that it’s over, it’s a combination of excitement and relief.”

The Hurricanes, who won 41 games this year before getting bounced by host Mississippi State in the final of the Starkville regional, have a ready-made replacement for Amditis in freshman All-American Adrian Del Castillo, who hit .331 with 22 doubles, 12 homers and 72 RBI in his debut season. He made the all-tournament team at Starkville, hitting .353 while playing right field.

Now Del Castillo will play his natural position, catcher. Scouts have indicated that Del Castillo is average defensively, but if he can show he can handle the position competently, he could be a first-round pick in two years because of his hitting prowess.

Del Castillo can follow a similar path as another lefty-swinging slugger who played for the Hurricanes: Zach Collins, who was not an immediate starter at catcher at Miami but eased his way into the position and was drafted in the first round by the White Sox in 2016.

“Everyone knows what ‘Del’ can do with the bat,” Amditis said. “As a catcher, he has a lot of potential. He can be one of the best catchers in the [2021] draft.”

The Hurricanes had four other players drafted this week, all pitchers: starter Evan McKendry (ninth round, Rays); closer Greg Veliz (15th round, Angels); reliever Mark Mixon (26th round, Dodgers); and starter Tyler Keysor (40th round, Brewers). All are expected to turn pro with the possible exception of Keysor.

And, under the theory that it’s never too early to look ahead, the Hurricanes could be gearing up for a stellar 2020 season with Del Castillo behind the plate, Alex Toral at first, Anthony Vilar at second, Freddy Zamora at short, Raymond Gil at third, Gabe Rivera in left, Jordan Lala in center and JP Gates in right, moving over from DH. Those are all returning starters.

The rotation returns Brian Van Belle, Chris McMahon, Slade Cecconi and possibly Keysor, and the bullpen returns co-closer Daniel Federman. Gates also pitches.

In addition, the Hurricanes had three recruits ranked among the top 500 draft-eligible players, and one of them, Puerto Rican shortstop Matthew Lugo, is likely turning pro after being selected in the second round by the Red Sox.

But Miami will likely get outfielder Hyland Hall (undrafted) and right-hander Alex McFarlane (25th round by the Cardinals).

Some other Canes recruits headed to Miami are right-hander Jake Garland, who is also a corner infielder; and left-hander Yordani Carmona, who also plays first base.