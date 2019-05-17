Photo gallery: Blue Devils at Hurricanes | May 16, 2019

Miami Hurricanes pinch runner Willy Escala (9) is congratulated by teammates after scoring on a RBI single by Jordan Lala (28) during the eighth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes players celebrate their 4-0 win over Duke Blue Devils during an NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes players celebrate their 4-0 win over Duke Blue Devils during an NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Gregory Veliz (0) and catcher Michael Amditis (24) celebrate their 4-0 win over Duke Blue Devils during an NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Duke Blue Devils pinch runner Damon Lux (9) slides into third base as Miami Hurricanes third baseman Willy Escala (9) apply the tag during the ninth inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Gregory Veliz (0) pitches during the ninth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes head coach Gino DiMare (6) talks to center fielder Jordan Lala (28) during the eighth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes pinch runner Willy Escala (9) scores on a RBI single by Jordan Lala (28) during the eighth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes center fielder Jordan Lala (28) hits a RBI single during the eighth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Daniel Federman (99) pitches during the eighth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes catcher Michael Amditis (24) is congratulated by head coach Gino DiMare (6) after hitting solo home run during the sixth inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes shortstop Freddy Zamora (2) bunts during the third inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
A view of the moon during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game between the Miami Hurricanes against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Duke Blue Devils pitcher Ben Gross (35) pitches during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral (30) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral (30) is congratulated by head coach Gino DiMare (6) after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral (30) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral (30) hits a solo home run during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral (30) hits a solo home run during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Duke Blue Devils catcher Michael Rothenberg (38) is congratulated by teammates after scoring scores during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Home plate umpire Perry Costello looks as Miami Hurricanes catcher Michael Amditis (24) unable to apply a tag while Duke Blue Devils catcher Michael Rothenberg (38) scores during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Home plate umpire Perry Costello looks as Miami Hurricanes catcher Michael Amditis (24) unable to apply a tag while Duke Blue Devils catcher Michael Rothenberg (38) scores during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Brian Van Belle (53) pitches during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Duke Blue Devils center fielder Kennie Taylor (15) makes a catch on a fly ball by Miami Hurricanes center fielder Jordan Lala (28) during the first inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes center fielder Jordan Lala (28) makes a catch on a fly ball by Duke Blue Devils center fielder Kennie Taylor (15) during the first inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Brian Van Belle (53) pitches during the first inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Brian Van Belle (53) pitches during the first inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Bluprint Charcoal 6U Glades players listen to the national anthem before the start of a NCAA baseball game between the Miami Hurricanes against the Duke Blue Devils at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com