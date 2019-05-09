Photo gallery: Seminoles at Hurricanes | May 8, 2019

UCF Knights catcher Ben McCabe (40) walks as Miami Hurricanes pinch hitter Isaac Quinones (31) is congratulated by teammates after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
DAVID SANTIAGO
dsantiago@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes pinch hitter Isaac Quinones (31) is congratulated by teammates Jordan Lala (28) and Alex Toral (30) after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes pinch hitter Isaac Quinones (31) rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes pinch hitter Isaac Quinones (31) hits a two run home run during the ninth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
UCF Knights head coach Greg Lovelady looks from the dugout during the sixth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the Miami Hurricanes at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
UCF Knights center fielder Ray Alejo (2) makes a catch on a fly ball by Miami Hurricanes shortstop Anthony Vilar (27) during the sixth inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Jeremy Cook (36) pitches during the sixth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes first baseman Alex Toral (30) hits a single during the fifth inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes catcher Michael Amditis (24) looks on as UCF Knights designated hitter Dallas Beaver (38) scores after hitting solo home run during the fifth inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Albert Maury, Jr. (22) pitches during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes catcher Michael Amditis (24) slides into second base as UCF Knights shortstop Brandon Hernandez (7) throws to first to complete the double play during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes catcher Michael Amditis (24) hits a single during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Albert Maury, Jr. (22) pitches during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes right fielder Adrian Del Castillo (44) makes a catch on a fly ball during the second inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes right fielder Adrian Del Castillo (44) is congratulated by third baseman Raymond Gil (16) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes right fielder Adrian Del Castillo (44) is congratulated by Miami Hurricanes head coach Gino DiMare (6) after hitting a solo home run during the first inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes right fielder Adrian Del Castillo (44) hits a solo home run during the first inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Albert Maury, Jr. (22) pitches during the first inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
Miami Hurricanes pitcher Albert Maury, Jr. (22) pitches during the first inning of a NCAA baseball game against the UCF Knights at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Coral Gables.
