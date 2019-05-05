Sweep of Bethune-Cookman keeps Hurricanes on path to postseason berth

UM Hurricanes’s Raymond Gil bats against Bethune-Cookman during the baseball game on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Mark Light Field in Coral Gables FOR THE MIAMI HERALD

Uncertainty about an NCAA baseball tournament bid no longer is an issue with the University of Miami.

Even if a calamity of major proportions strikes the Hurricanes in their remaining seven regular-season games and the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament, the damage should not be enough to prevent the Hurricanes from the postseason after a two-year absence.

With the tournament berth seemingly secured, the Hurricanes’ emphasis shifts to finishing strongly in remaining conference series against Wake Forest and Duke and a home game against Central Florida on Wednesday. The closing performances also could determine whether Miami (34-14) will host one of the 16 regional tournaments.

Avoiding losses against non-contending teams has helped Miami in building the impressive record, a sharp contrast from the previous two seasons. The Hurricanes proved it again Sunday afternoon as they closed a three-game series sweep against Bethune-Cookman.

Designated hitter JP Gates hit a three-run home run, tripled and drove in another run with a sacrifice fly to lead the Hurricanes to a 13-5 victory over the Wildcats (16-35) at Mark Light Field. Anthony Vilar and Adrian Del Castillo had two hits and two RBI each, Jordan Lala scored four run,s and winning pitcher Tyler Keysor (6-0) allowed two unearned runs, four hits and struck out seven for UM, which won its seventh in a row.

“We’re trying to treat every game the same,” Vilar said. “Any team we play we try to play to the best of our ability. Play every game as if it’s our last. That’s what we’re supposed to do.”

Vilar, Lala, Gates and Del Castillo comprise the freshmen starters who have helped Miami’s turnaround.

“These are my kind of guys,” UM coach Gino DiMare said. “I like the way they play the game. They are very tough kids and are going to battle ’til the end. They’re very talented, too. It’s a great combination. These guys can handle it. Some of these guys are more mature than our veteran guys.”

On Sunday, Gates also pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Gates became the first Hurricane to homer and pitch a scoreless inning in the same game since Dennis Raben in 2007.

“I’m honored; I didn’t even know that,” Gates said.

The health of starting pitchers Evan McKendry (6-1, 4.53 ERA) and Chris McMahon (2-2, 4.10) will figure heavily with Miami’s postseason fortunes. McKendry, who began the season as the Hurricanes’ Friday night starter, has not pitched since a one-inning outing at Louisville on April 19, and McMahon has been sidelined since a four-inning start at Virginia on April 13.

DiMare said McMahon is scheduled to return for the final game of the series at Wake Forest on May 13, while the plan is for McKendry to pitch in the second game against Duke on May 17. Both will be on limited pitch counts.

While recoveries from McKendry and McMahon factor in Miami’s plans, remedying defensive woes has become another concern. The Hurricanes committed four errors Sunday, increasing their season total to 68.

“We will not get to where we need to go if we don’t play better defense,” DiMare said. “You can’t keep doing that against the type of teams that we expect to play because we expect to play deep into this thing.

“We’ve got to play better. I’m not happy about it. It’s understandable, these are college kids and they are going to make some errors, but we’re making too many of them.”

Despite the defensive shortcomings, the Hurricanes are ranked 21st nationally in D1 Baseball and USA Today Coaches poll and have an 11 RPI ranking — advantages for the coveted regional hosting bid.

With the Hurricanes expected to climb in both polls, they will become targets of the remaining opponents in their own hopes of landing postseason tournament berths.

“No pressure — I haven’t heard that word in a while,” DiMare said. “I apply pressure every day to our players. They feel it from me, but in terms of pressure to host a regional I’ve already told them, ‘You have an opportunity to host a regional. That’s where you want to be.’ It’s an advantage for us.

“If it happens we’ll be pumped and if it doesn’t happen we’ll be pumped as well because our end goal is not hosting a regional. The end goal is trying to win a national championship.”