Photo Gallery: UM spring game in Orlando | Saturday, April 20, 2019

Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz leads the team onto the field at the start of the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Miami Hurricanes football players greet fans after the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Gilbert Frierson (3)] signs autographs after the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) scores in the first quarter during the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) and offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert (57) celebrate after Dallas scores in the first quarter during the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Hurricanes running back DeeJay Dallas (13) is lifted by Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert (57) after Dallas scores in the first quarter during the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
AL DIAZ
The Miami Hurricanes warmup before the start of the spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
AL DIAZ
Miami Hurricanes head coach Manny Diaz directs players during the Miami Hurricanes spring game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
AL DIAZ
