UM guard Laura Cornelius to graduate, skip final year of eligibility

Miami Hurricanes guard Laura Cornelius (1) drives the ball as Florida Gulf Coast Eagles guard Davion Wingate (2) defends in the second quarter as the University of Miami plays Florida Gulf Coast Eagles during the first round women’s NCAA College Championship at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Friday, March 22, 2019. adiaz@miamiherald.com

Laura Cornelius, a redshirt junior graduating in May, decided to forgo her final year of college eligibility and pursue a professional career, she announced Thursday.

The 5-8 University of Miami guard was a two-time captain and will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Public Health. She redshirted the 2017-18 season with a left leg injury.

“It is a dream of Laura’s to play professionally, and I truly support that,” said University of Miami coach Katie Meier. “She has given her heart and soul to the University of Miami and to our team. Laura has tremendous international experience and had an amazing career for us here in the ACC, the best league in the country. I have been so blessed to share her four-year journey with her. While I will miss her a great deal, I’m very proud of her, both personally and professionally.”

Cornelius averaged 8.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds in her three seasons at Miami. The Netherlands native started all 34 games in 2018-19, and had career-best totals of 10.1 points, 4.1 assists and 3.4 rebounds per outing.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Cornelius shot 143-of-366 (39.1 percent) from 3-point range in her career, posting the best all-time percentage in program history. In addition, she owns the Hurricanes’ only two 6-of-6 single-game 3-point performances.

Off the court, she was one of five multiple-time All-ACC Academic Team honorees at Miami.