Photo gallery: Georgia Tech at Hurricanes | Friday, March 8, 2019

Director of Baseball Operations Robert McDaniel gives former UM baseball coach Jim Morris his No. 3 jersey during his jersey retirement ceremony before the start of the game against Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
AL DIAZ
adiaz@miamiherald.com
Jim Morris with his son Will after Will throws the first pitch during Morris’s jersey retirement ceremony before the start of the game as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Jim Morris holds up the first pitch thrown by his son Will during Morris’s jersey retirement ceremony before the start of the game as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Georgia Tech’s Luke Waddell (7) scores in the third inning as UM catcher Michael Amditis (24) catches in the third inning as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
UM’s Luis Tuero (38) scores to tie the game in the seventh inning as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
UM’s Anthony Vilar (27) catches a ground ball hit by Georgia Tech’s Austin Wilhite (14) as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
The outfield reveal during the Jim Morris jersey retirement ceremony before the start of the game as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Jim Morris waves at the crowd during Morris’s jersey retirement ceremony before the start of the game as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Jim Morris greets players during Morris’s jersey retirement ceremony before the start of the game as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
UM’s Freddy Zamora (2) runs to first base on a single in the fourth inning as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
UM’s Alex Toral (30) reacts after a sacrifice hit to bring in two runners in the fourth inning as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
UM’s Anthony Vilar (27) catches a ground ball hit by Georgia Tech’s Austin Wilhite (14) as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
UM’s Raymond Gil (16) reacts after hitting a home run in the fourth inning as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Georgia Tech’s Tristin English (11) celebrates at home plate after scoring in the third inning as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
UM starting pitcher (14) Evan McKendry pitches as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
UM’s Raymond Gil (16) steps on home plate after hitting a home run in the fourth inning as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
UM catcher Michael Amditis (24) throws in the third inning as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
Georgia Tech’s Tristin English (11) celebrates celebrates with teammates after scoring in the third inning as the University of Miami hosts Georgia Tech at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field on Friday, March 8, 2019.
