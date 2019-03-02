Third-ranked Duke -- minus Zion Williamson -- blows out Miami Hurricanes 87-57

DURHAM, N.C. – Zion Williamson was in street clothes on the bench, but the third-ranked Duke Blue Devils – energized by their electrifying home crowd -- were still too much for the Miami Hurricanes to handle.
Duke dismantled Miami’s offense, carved through UM’s defense, led 47-19 at the half and danced off the court with an 87-57 victory. The 28-point halftime deficit was the largest since Jim Larranaga took over the Miami program in 2011.
“That was a really disappointing performance for us,” said Larranaga. “Duke played really well, and their pressure defense bothered us from the start. It was the first time all season our emotions were a little bit out of control. We couldn’t calm ourselves down to make a free throw or shot or a good pass or decision…I don’t know if we were too jacked up or what, but the result in the first half was a disaster.”
The Hurricanes held their own for the first eight minutes, but then Cameron Indoor Stadium, one of the most intimidating venues in college basketball, reached a fever pitch when Duke’s junior co-captain Jack White finally drained a three-point shot after missing 28 in a row over the past seven weeks. The arena shook as the crowd stomped, clapped and chanted “Jack is Back! Jack is Back!”
Even UM guard DJ Vasiljevic, a fellow Australian and junior national teammate of White’s, smiled and gave his opponent a nod.
From that moment forward, the game was all Duke.
The Blue Devils closed the first half with an 18-3 run, and outshot Miami 56 percent to 27 percent before intermission. UM’s four guards made just two of their 22 attempts in the first half and were 11-of-47 in the game.
The Canes’ leading scorer Chris Lykes, coming off a 26-point game against Wake Forest, was suffocated by Duke guard Tre Jones. He missed his first 10 shots and finished 1-of-15 for four points.
“Tre Jones is an outstanding defender, but Chris is a much, much, much better player than he showed and just had a bad day,” said Larranaga. “Tre gets some credit for that, but our team just didn’t function like we had in the past.”
Lykes said: “Hats off to them, they pressured us and made things difficult, got on a roll, and their fans got into it. I can’t make any excuses. I have to be better than that. We have to forget this. I left that game in the locker room.”
Duke (25-4, 13-3) was led by freshmen Cam Reddish and RJ Barrett, which 19 points apiece. Barrett also had 10 rebounds and seven assists. Marques Bolden had 15 points and 10 rebounds and Alex O’Connell chipped in 11.
Duke students, decked head to toe in royal blue and white, started lining up for the 4 p.m. game at 5 a.m. Once the students get inside the arena, they are handed a “Dirt Sheet” with instructions for cheers and inside information on opposing players. Atop Saturday’s sheet: “No. 3 Duke Blue Devils vs Miami Tropical Depressions.”
The Hurricanes dropped to 12-16 overall and 4-12 in the Atlantic Coast Conference. They are 3-9 all-time at Cameron. Miami’s last win here was Jan. 13, 2015, when the Hurricanes stunned then-No. 4 Duke 90-74. That was Duke’s lone home loss during its national championship season. UM also won an overtime game at Cameron on Feb. 4, 2012.
Larranaga has had more success against the Blue Devils than most coaches. Prior to his arrival at Miami, the Canes were 2-15 against the Blue Devils. Under Coach L, the Hurricanes are 5-6 against Duke.
This time, the Hurricanes had no answers for Duke’s star-studded roster.
“We were scattered in the first half, not sure if it was the atmosphere or what, but we were not playing like ourselves,” said UM guard Anthony Lawrence, who had 15 points, as did center Ebuka Izundu. “At halftime, I didn’t like the energy in the locker room. I told the guys we don’t want to get embarrassed, so keep fighting until the end.”
In the second half, Duke outscored Miami by just two, 40-38, but by then the gap was too wide to close.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said Williamson, who has missed three games with a knee sprain, wasn’t close to being ready to play against Miami. He said the freshman is moving well, but has not done any contact drills.
The Hurricanes play their final home game Tuesday night against Pittsburgh. Seniors Lawrence and Izundu will be honored.
