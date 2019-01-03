Photo gallery: N.C. State at Miami | Thursday, Jan. 3, 2018

Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes (0) goes to the basket against NC State Wolfpack guard Torin Dorn (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Dejan Vasiljevic (1) is fouled by NC State Wolfpack guard Braxton Beverly (10)during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes (0) drives against NC State Wolfpack guard Markell Johnson (11) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Zach Johnson goes to the basket against NC State Wolfpack guard C.J. Bryce (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
NC State Wolfpack guard Markell Johnson drives against Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes (0) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Zach Johnson drives against NC State Wolfpack guard Devon Daniels (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Zach Johnson missed a three pointer against NC State Wolfpack guard C.J. Bryce (13) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga shows frustration during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the NC State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes fans showing their support during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against the NC State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
University of Miami mascot Sebastian the Ibis looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Miami Hurricanes against the NC State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg (21) loses control of the ball against NC State Wolfpack guard Torin Dorn (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes (0) pass the ball to teammate Anthony Mack (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the NC State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Anthony Mack hits a three pointer against NC State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
University of Miami football head coach Manny Diaz looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Miami Hurricanes against the NC State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes head coach Jim Larrañaga gives instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against the NC State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
University of Miami football head coach Manny Diaz greets the fans alongside Sebastian the Ibis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game between the Miami Hurricanes against the NC State Wolfpack at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Anthony Lawrence II goes to the basket against NC State Wolfpack guard Eric Lockett during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu dunks against NC State Wolfpack forward Wyatt Walker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Zach Johnso goes to the basket against NC State Wolfpack forward Wyatt Walker during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
Miami Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes goes to the baskets against NC State Wolfpack forward Jericole Hellems during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Thursday, January 3, 2019
