Podcast: Another wild week ends with Manny Diaz as coach. What’s next for Miami?

A lot has happened in the last week for the Miami Hurricanes — really in the last 48 hours or so.
On Sunday, maybe the most surprising news in the sport all year arrived in the inboxes of reporters, players and coaches. Coach Mark Richt was stepping down and retiring effective immediately. Miami would open up the search for its 25th coach in history.
The Hurricanes didn’t wait long to find him. By the end of the day, Miami announced former defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as the coach less than three weeks after he left Coral Gables to take over as the coach of the Temple Owls?
How did we get here? On the Eye on the U podcast, Hurricanes beat writer Susan Miller Degnan and David Wilson discuss what led to Richt’s decision and where his decision leaves the program.
But first they deliver their reactions to the decision to hire Diaz. Miami made it a quick search for a handful of different reasons, but should the Hurricanes have been more patient? Diaz could be a high-risk, high-reward to carry Miami for years — and maybe decades — to come or he could be like so many first-time coaches who maybe needed more seasoning before taking over as the head of a program.
The news cycle never stops in Coral Gables, but maybe 2019 is getting started on the right foot for the Hurricanes after a disastrous 2018 season in South Florida. It could be a fun year for Miami football.
