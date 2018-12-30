‘Guess I should’ve checked my email first’: Past, present Canes react to Richt’s retirement

The news Sunday that Miami Hurricanes football coach Mark Richt is retiring came as a surprise to many close to the program.

And they had no problem sharing their thoughts on social media.

Here’s a sampling of the reaction from past, present and future Hurricanes:





▪ Sophomore running back DeeJay Dallas

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

“In order to rise From its own ashes A phoenix First Must Burn.” — DeeJay Dallas (@13kDeejay) December 30, 2018

▪ Freshman cornerback Al Blades Jr.

Welp I just looked at my phone for the first time today pic.twitter.com/5uvH08Rtqy — Al Blades (@AlBlades_Jr) December 30, 2018

Guess I should’ve checked my email first — Al Blades(@AlBlades_Jr) December 30, 2018

▪ Freshman defensive lineman Patrick Joyner

Wow — Patrick Joyner Jr. (@JoynerPatrick) December 30, 2018

Gotta destroy before you elevate. We gone be straight — Patrick Joyner Jr. (@JoynerPatrick) December 30, 2018

▪ Freshman tight end Brevin Jordan

You gave me a shot, you trusted me to be your starting TE. You brought a kid all the way from the west coast to play as a true freshman and never lied about a thing.



Thank you, CMR. https://t.co/JMMwH2Uwtf — B r e v i n J o r d a n (@Brevinjordan) December 30, 2018

▪ Senior defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo

Thank you coach for giving this knucklehead from Ohio a chance of redemption and the time of my life pic.twitter.com/UTWq9b8JjZ — Tito Odenigbo (@Odenigbro) December 30, 2018

▪ Freshman tight end Will Mallory

I can not thank @MarkRicht enough for giving me the opportunity to play for the U. A great Coach & an even better person. God bless you Coach! — Will Mallory (@WillMallory_25) December 30, 2018

▪ Freshman defensive lineman Nesta “Jade” Silvera

Loyalty only applies to players... — Nesta (Jade) Silvera (@NJS_ERA) December 30, 2018

▪ Signee Jakai Clark

Yes, I’ve heard the news. Yes, I still believe in the program. Yes, WE WILL WIN. That should answer everybody’s questions — Jakai Clark️ (@J_Clark_55) December 30, 2018

▪ Signee Jahfari Harvey

▪ Former Hurricanes safety Ed Reed

Coaching Miami, YES! I will. — Ed Reed (@TwentyER) December 30, 2018

▪ Former Hurricanes defensive lineman Warren Sapp

▪ Former Hurricanes linebacker Colin McCarthy

These coaches need to stop going into these kids homes and feeding them bullshit.. stop acting like you care about the kid when your just chasing the next higher paycheck. No different than you @MarkRicht Taking the job , signing an extension then retiring. A joke. — Colin McCarthy (@COLINMcCARTHY52) December 30, 2018

▪ Former Hurricanes quarterback Brad Kaaya

Thank you for your services CMR — Brad Kaaya (@kaaya323) December 30, 2018

Hoping we can bring James Coley back. Understands QB play and development, knows how to use playmakers, great South Florida recruiter and has had a big hand in Georgia offense past two seasons. — Brad Kaaya (@kaaya323) December 30, 2018

▪ Former Hurricanes right tackle Joaquin Gonzalez