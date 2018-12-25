Podcast: Quarterback questions are once again swirling for the Miami Hurricanes

What a week.
This was supposed to be the Pinstripe Bowl preview episode of the Eye on the U podcast, but there’s way more than just that to talk about this week. Let’s run down the last few days in Coral Gables:
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
On Wednesday, the Miami Hurricanes pulled in a mostly underwhelming recruiting class on the first day of the early signing period, then a report surfaced suggesting quarterback Jarren Williams intended to transfer.
On Thursday, Miami finished up its early signing class, then Williams’ father told the Miami Herald his son no longer planned to transfer.
On Friday, The Miami Hurricane reported on a sexually explicit video by quarterback N’Kosi Perry from September, calling into question the quarterback’s status for Thursday against the Wisconsin Badgers at Yankee Stadium.
On Saturday, tight end Brevin Jordan inflamed the rumors when he said quarterback Malik Rosier would start on an Instagram Live video he filmed of himself.
On Sunday, cornerback Gilbert Frierson filmed another Facebook Live video and this time Perry said himself he was suspended for the game.
So, yeah, it has been busy, and David Wilson and Susan Miller Degnan tackle the nonstop news cycle from the past week on the latest episode of Eye on the U. Who will start for Miami (7-5, 4-4 Atlantic Coast) in the Bronx, N.Y.? What is the future of the quarterback position in South Florida? Will the Hurricanes ever be able to avoid social media issues? Questions are once again swirling around coach Mark Richt’s program as Miami gears up for the postseason.
It’s never boring on the Hurricanes beat.
Comments