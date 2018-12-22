Photo Gallery: UM v. FAU | Saturday, December 22, 2018

Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu shoots to the basket against FAU forward Simeon Lepichev, in the second quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Pedro Portal
Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu gets a rebound in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes guard Zach Johnson goes to the basket against FAU forwards Simeon Lepichev and Madiaw Niang in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes guard Anthony Mack drives to the basket against FAU forward Jaylen Sebree in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes center Ebuka Izundu dunks over FAU forward Karlis Silins in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes guard Anthony Lawrence II drives to the basket against FAU guard Anthony Adger in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes guard Zach Johnson goes to the basket against FAU forward Simeon Lepichev in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes guard Anthony Lawrence II goes to the basket against FAU forward Aleksandar Zecevic in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes guard Zach Johnson drives to the basket in the second quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes’ head coach Jim Larrañaga and center Ebuka Izundu, during the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes’ head coach Jim Larrañaga, in the first quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes forward Sam Waardenburg shoots goes to the basket against FAU forward Simeon Lepichev in the second quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes guard Anthony Lawrence II shoots a three pointer against FAU forward Simeon Lepichev in the second quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
Hurricanes guard Chris Lykes drives to the basket against FAU forward Simeon Lepichev in the second quarter of the Miami Hurricanes vs Florida Atlantic Owls game at Watsco Center in Coral Gables on Saturday, December 22, 2018.
