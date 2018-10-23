Miami quarterback Malik Rosier discusses return to starting lineup

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier will return to the starting lineup Friday against the Boston College Eagles. The senior discusses his return after serving as the backup the past three games.
