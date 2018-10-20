The Miami Hurricanes just added second basketball commitment to critical 2019 class

The Miami Hurricanes’ Class of 2019 is starting to come together. Miami added its second commitment of the cycle Saturday when Anthony Walker announced his oral commitment with a ceremony streamed on Instagram Live.
A three-star power forward in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, Walker picked the Hurricanes from a group of four finalists which also included Pittsburgh, Illinois and Boston College Walker took additional official visits to Rhode Island and Virginia Commonwealth. Kansas and Maryland were among the other schools interested in the senior from Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, N.H.
Walker streamed his commitment from Perry Hall in Nottingham, Md., where Walker played before heading to Brewster for his final high school season. His commitment comes just two weeks after an official visit to Coral Gables the weekend of Oct. 6.
Walker is the second commitment to join Miami in the past month. Isaiah Wong, a four-star guard, pledged to the Hurricanes at the end of September.
Miami is in major need of prospects in the 2019 class after their tangential involvement in the FBI investigation into the sport last year kept the Hurricanes from landing a single high school player in the Class of 2018. Miami lost three major contributors from last year’s roster and was forced to replace them strictly through the transfer market. The Hurricanes have three seniors on the roster this season and could lose a fourth contributor if star post player Dewan Hernandez opts to head to the NBA Draft following this coming season.
So Miami isn’t done with just Wong and Walker. The Hurricanes are still one of the top suitors for University center Vernon Carey, the No. 2 player in the country, and are in the hunt for Orlando Oak Ridge four-star power forward CJ Walker. Carey plans to officially visit the Hurricanes next weekend. Walker already took his official visit to Miami last month.
