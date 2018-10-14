Photo gallery: Hurricanes at Cavaliers | Saturday, October 13, 2018

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) in the final seconds of the game as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes place kicker Bubba Baxa (21) and Jordan Butler (39) sit on the bench late in the fourth quartet as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera (1) reacts in the final minutes of the game as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Bryce Hall (34) attempts to stop Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) on a long first down run in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes running back Travis Homer (24) gets toppled by Virginia Cavaliers safety Juan Thornhill (21) and linebacker Zane Zandier (33) in the fourth quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Joe Jackson (99) chases Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Bryce Perkins (3) in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) scores in the fourth quarter as Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Bryce Hall Virginia Cavaliers cornerback Bryce Hall (34) misses the tackle as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Sheldrick Redwine (22) intercepts the ball intended for Virginia’s wide receiver Joe Reed (2) in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt talks with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
UM fans show their support as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes defensive back Trajan Bandy (2) intercepts in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) sets up to pass in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
UM fans react as Miami trails in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz on the field in the second quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
An injured Miami Hurricanes defensive back Michael Jackson (28) walks to the locker room in the first quarter as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier (12) warms up before the game as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mark Richt on the field before the game as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback N’Kosi Perry (5), quarterback Jarren Williams (15) and quarterback Malik Rosier (12) warm up before the game as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
Cavaliers fans show their support as the University of Miami Hurricanes visit the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA on Saturday, October 13, 2018.
