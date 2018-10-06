Canes linebacker Michael Pinckney: “We need a turnover”

Miami Hurricanes linebacker Michael Pinckney talks to the media after the 28-27 win over Florida State Seminoles during an NCAA college football game at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday October 6, 2018, in Miami Gardens.
By
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Icon for mobile apps

Miami Herald App

View Newsletters

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service