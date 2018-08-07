Photo Gallery: Miami Hurricanes football camp | Tuesday, August 7, 2018

University of Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) catches a ball during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
Ellis Rua
University of Miami wide receiver Evidence Njoku (83) catches a ball during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Dee Wiggins (8) during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receivers Michael Harley (3) and Elias Lugo-Fagundo (34) during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Jeff Thomas (4) during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Michael Harley (3) during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Michael Harley (3) during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Michael Harley (3) catches a ball during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receivers and offensive quality control analyst, David Cooney during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver defensive back Trajan bandy (2) during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami quarterback Malik Rosier (12) throws a ball during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receiver Michael Harley (3) during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
University of Miami wide receivers Lawrence Cager (18), Jeff Thomas (4), Ahmmon Richards (82) and Darrell Langham (81) during the team’s practice at Greentree Fields in Coral Gables, Fla. on Tuesday, August 7, 2018.
