UM coach Mark Richt: Miami Hurricanes quarterback ‘Malik’ Rosier ‘is the starter’

University of Miami football coach Mark Richt made it clearer than ever on Wednesday: Come the Sept. 2 season opener against LSU, Malik Rosier, barring injury or something completely crazy, will be the starting quarterback.

The fifth-year senior, Richt told a small group of South Florida beat writers at the Atlantic Coach Conference Football Kickoff, has done enough to secure the job. And though Richt will obviously encourage contenders N’Kosi Perry, Cade Weldon and Jarren Williams to fight like heck to unseat him, he indicated you can pretty much count them out — at least initially.

“He’s the starter. Malik is the starter,’’ Richt said. “And if something changes I’ll let you know...”

Rosier, a redshirt senior, threw for 3,120 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, but had 10 of his 14 interceptions during the last six weeks.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

At UM’s spring game on April 14, Rosier was 9 of 14 for 105 yards. At the final scrimmage a week later, he was 3 of 4 for 82 yards and a touchdown in his limited opportunities.

SHARE COPY LINK UM Hurricanes coach Mark Richt discusses his QB situation on April 17, 2018, with only two spring sessions to go.

Redshirt freshman Perry, redshirt freshman Weldon and true freshman Williams have never played in a college game.

Added the coach: “Malik is without a doubt the No. 1 quarterback going into fall camp. Right this minute, I’m not sure anybody is going to be able to unseat him, at least going into Game One. I will have an open mind and we’ll give reps and we’ll compete.

“But even from my standpoint, when time passes [and] the emotion of the season ends, you go back and you review game film — coaches’ copy, TV copy, and just kind of watch what happened last year. He made a lot of big plays in some really big moments. And without it, we’re not going to win.

SHARE COPY LINK University of Miami senior quarterback Malik Rosier knows he must be more accurate, especially on those long balls from practice April 17, 2018.

“He made some great plays with his wheels. He ran the ball well and did some things that if he doesn’t do the things that he did, we probably don’t win 10 games last year.”

After 10 games, however, things didn’t go so well. UM lost to PIttsburgh in the regular-season finale and then to Clemson in the ACC title game and Wisconsin in the Capital One Orange Bowl.

“At the end, we all know we had our struggles as a team,’’ Richt said. “But the quarterback always takes the brunt of it. But I do know this as I went back to study everything, the bigger the pocket was, the better [Rosier] threw the ball. Can you imagine that? The more space he had, the more time he had, guess what? He threw it a lot better. So we’ve got to get better at blocking, we’ve got to get better at pass protecting as running backs, we’ve got to get better at route running, and I’ve got to do a better job of getting us in the right looks at the right time. “

Richt said he’s teaching Perry, Weldon and Williams “what it means to be the leader of the team.’’

“We’re teaching them what it means to be the quarterback,” Richt said of the three younger signal callers. “The quarterback has a different standard of how you behave on the field, off the field, how you prepare. It’s different. And these guys got to learn that. They’re making strides, but I haven’t seen it to where I’m like this guy is ready to take the reins. But we’ll see.”

This story will be updated with more from Richt on the upcoming season.



