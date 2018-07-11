UM football enrolls final member of vaunted 2018 signing class as fall camp looms

University of Miami coach Mark Richt and his vaunted 2018 signing class, nicknamed #Storm18, should be collectively beaming right now.
So, too, should Hurricanes football fans.
The final member of that 2018 class, 6-3, 306-pound University of Tennessee graduate transfer Venzell Boulware — an offensive guard —is now enrolled and taking summer classes, UM confirmed.
That means when fall camp opens early next month, every recruit from the early signing period in December and on National Signing Day should be present —a rarity in college football, as usually one or two or even more players run into obstacles and arrive on campus late or don't qualify.
Last year, for example, defensive tackle Jon Ford didn't arrive until August 17.
In 2016, Richt's first season as head coach, former receiver Dionte Mullins arrived late.
The other UM graduate transfer, former Illinois defensive tackle Tito Odenigbo, enrolled previously this offseason.
And the final incoming freshman, Miami Carol City High running back Camron Davis, also enrolled recently.
Boulware, who will wear jersey No. 50 at UM, is a listed as a redshirt junior and can play immediately. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
A graduate of Union City (Georgia) Creekside High, Boulware was rated a four-star offensive linemen by ESPN, Rivals and Scout and ranked the nation's 11th best guard and 15th best overall prospect in the state of Georgia.
He told CanesInSight.com earlier this year that he was recruited by Richt out of high school "and when the opportunity presented itself again to be coached by him and I evaluated the situation, Miami had a hell of a run this season.''
Boulware redshirted his freshman year in 2015, then started three of his seven games ins 2016. His first start was against Alabama. He is a much-needed addition to the offensive line, which lost graduated starting left tackle Kc McDermott and starting left guard Trevor Darling.
UM also signed four-star offensive linemen Cleveland Reed, John Campbell Jr. and Delone Scaife Jr. in this class.
Before camp begins next month, the Canes (10-3 in 2017) get the hype started next Wednesday, July 18th, at the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, where Richt, safety Jaquan Johnson and receiver Ahmmon Richards will represent the Hurricanes.
