Florida State University
One of the best basketball players in the country chooses Florida State over Miami
Montverde Academy senior forward Scottie Barnes unveiled his college basketball choice on Monday via Twitter.
Barnes, a five-star recruit ranked No. 9 among all players according to the 247 Sports’ composite, committed to Florida State.
Barnes, a 6-foot-8 small forward, chose the Seminoles over several other offers, including Miami, Oregon and Kentucky.
Oregon was the leader from the 247 Sports crystal ball predictions. While nothing is set until he signs a national letter of intent, Barnes’ commitment is a big get for FSU’s 2020 class.
He’s one of three commits for the class, but the only blue-chip prospect. The only other commit for the 2020 class with any stars from 247 Sports’ composite is Sarasota, Florida native Malachi Wideman, who is also committed to FSU’s football team.
Comments