ACC preview 2021: Can anyone catch Clemson? Miami, North Carolina may finally have a shot

The Clemson Tigers are once again the overwhelming favorite in the Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division, but the Miami Hurricanes and North Carolina Tar Heels present a pair of potentially legitimate challengers in the Coastal Division.

Who will win the division, though? It’s the biggest question to answer in the ACC preview for the 2021 season.

Atlantic Division

1. Clemson Tigers

Coach: Dabo Swinney.

Players to watch: QB DJ Uiagalelei, WR Justyn Ross, DT Tyler Davis, DE Bryan Bresee, DE Myles Murphy.

Key games: vs. Georgia, Sept. 4 (in Charlotte); vs. Boston College, Oct. 2; vs. Florida State, Oct. 30.

When Trevor Lawrence missed multiple games last season because of COVID-19, it set Clemson up for a smooth transition into an era without its star quarterback. Uiagalelei more than held his own when pressed into duty, and he should give the Tigers a new identity with his true dual-threat ability. If Ross can return to full strength after missing last season with a spinal issue, Clemson’s offense should still be dynamic and the defense, which has four potential first-round NFL Draft picks on the defensive line, should be as good as ever.

2. North Carolina State Wolfpack

Coach: Dave Doeren.

Players to watch: RB Zonovan Knight, T Ikem Ekwonu, C Grant Gibson, LB Payton Wilson.

Key games: at Mississippi State, Sept. 11; vs. Clemson, Sept. 25; at Boston College, Oct. 16; at Miami, Oct. 23; vs. North Carolina, Nov. 26.

With a favorable schedule and the return of quarterback Devin Leary after an injury-shortened 2020 season, North Carolina State has a chance to improve on its eight wins from a year ago. Knight should help the Wolfpack’s run game improve and bring more balance to the offense, while Wilson will be tasked with leading a defense in need of improvement. North Carolina State, however, does rank in the top 10 in terms of returning production on defense, according to ESPN.

3. Boston College Eagles

Coach: Jeff Hafley.

Players to watch: QB Phil Jurkovec, WR Zay Flowers, G Zion Johnson, C Alec Lindstrom.

Key games: at Clemson, Oct. 2; vs. Florida State, Nov. 20.

Boston College’s strength is always in the trenches and this team is no exception — Johnson and Lindstrom are All-America talents who could be early picks in the 2022 NFL Draft — but a strong offensive line could give these Eagles a dynamic passing attack. Flowers, who graduated from Davie’s NSU University School, broke out in 2020 with 892 receiving yards — the second most in the ACC — and Jurkovec is making Boston College history at quarterback after throwing for a program-record 2,558 passing yards in his first 10 starts.

4. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Coach: Dave Clawson.

Players to watch: WR Jaquarri Roberson, T Zach Tom, K Nick Sciba.

Key games: vs. Florida State, Sept. 18; at North Carolina, Nov. 6; at Clemson, Nov. 20.

Wake Forest won four in a row in the middle of the 2020 season but didn’t win any other games. The Demon Deacons were one of the most inconsistent teams in the country, although inexperience and COVID-19 issues surely contributed. While its defense is filled with question marks, Wake Forest does have some real talent on offense, particularly with Roberson, who averaged 14.9 yards per catch in 2020.

5. Florida State Seminoles

Coach: Mike Norvell.

Players to watch: RB Jashaun Corbin, DE Jermaine Johnson.

Key games: vs. Notre Dame, Sept. 5; at North Carolina, Oct. 9; at Clemson, Oct. 30; vs. Miami, Nov. 13; at Florida, Nov. 27.

Norvell made a concerted effort to restock Florida State’s talent base this offseason and went hard in the transfer market. He added quarterback McKenzie Milton, who was once a Heisman Trophy candidate for the UCF Knights, to lift the ceiling on its offense and added Johnson, cornerback Jammie Robinson and Keir Thomas to try to reshape the defense. The result is the Seminoles actually have the second most talented roster in the ACC, according 247Sports.com’s team talent composite, but Norvell has to prove he can turn it into something of substance.

6. Louisville Cardinals

Coach: Scott Satterfield.

Players to watch: QB Malik Cunningham, CB Kei’Trel Clark.

Key games: at Ole Miss, Sept. 6; at Florida State, Sept. 25; vs. Boston College, Oct. 23; vs. Clemson, Nov. 6

Expectations were high for Cunningham in 2020, and he didn’t quite deliver, although Louisville’s 0-3 record in one-score games made things seem worse than they actually were. Expectations are still high, and the supporting cast isn’t anywhere near as good after the departures of former running back Javian Hawkins, and former wide receivers Tutu Atwell and Dez Fitzpatrick. Cunningham, who is truly dynamic as a dual-threat quarterback, will have to shoulder even more of the offensive burden in 2021.

7. Syracuse Orange

Coach: Dino Babers.

Players to watch: WR Taj Harris, LB Mikel Jones.

Key games: vs. Liberty, Sept. 24; at Florida State, Oct. 2; vs. Clemson, Oct. 15; vs. Boston College, Oct. 30.

Babers is firmly on the hot seat after going 3-15 in his past 18 games. Syracuse is going to need major improvement from quarterback Tommy DeVito, a former four-star recruit, to help Babers save his job. The 2020 Orange was Syracuse’s worst team since 1948, according to SP+.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King (1) scrambles as offensive lineman Zion Nelson (60) clears a path against a Virginia Tech defender at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, October 24, 2020. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com

Coastal Division

1. Miami Hurricanes

Coach: Manny Diaz.

Players to watch: QB D’Eriq King, T Zion Nelson, DT Leonard Taylor, S Bubba Bolden, P Lou Hedley.

Key games: vs. Alabama, Sept. 4 (in Atlanta); at North Carolina, Oct. 16; vs. Miami, Oct. 30; at Florida State, Nov. 13.

Only three Power 5 Conference teams have more returning production than Miami, according to ESPN, and, with the addition of a top-15 recruiting class and multiple important transfers, the Hurricanes have one of their most talented rosters in years. As long as King stays healthy, Miami’s offense should be among the best in the ACC with a fast-improving offensive line and group of receivers to complement him. The defense has plenty of question marks, but Bolden leads a very talented secondary and Taylor, who played at Pinecrest’s Miami Palmetto Senior High School, is one of the best defensive recruits the Hurricanes have ever landed.

Texas A&M Buddy Johnson (1) chases North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) in the second quarter in the Capital One 2021 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, Saturday, January 2, 2021. Charles Trainor Jr ctrainor@miamiherald.com

2. North Carolina Tar Heels

Coach: Mack Brown.

Players to watch: QB Sam Howell, G Joshua Ezeudu, DT Raymond Vohasek, DT Jahvaree Ritzie, CB Tony Grimes.

Key games: vs. Florida State, Oct. 9; vs. Miami, Oct. 16; at Notre Dame, Oct. 30.

Howell enters the 2021 college football season with legitimate Heisman Trophy buzz after putting together two good seasons to start his career in North Carolina. He loses most of his best weapons — including former running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter, and former wide receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome — but is good enough to lift up everyone. The defense is poised to get better at some point, too, with former blue-chip recruits like Grimes and Ritzie now dotting the roster.

3. Pittsburgh Panthers

Coach: Pat Narduzzi.

Players to watch: DT Elliot Donald, DE Calijah Kancey, P Kirk Christodoulou, LS Cal Adomitis.

Key games: at Tennessee, Sept. 11; vs. Clemson, Oct. 23; vs. Miami, Oct. 30; vs. North Carolina, Nov. 11

Pittsburgh has reached the point where it deserves the benefit of the doubt on defense. Cancey, a Miami Northwestern Senior High School alumnus, is ready to step into a full-time starting role and Donald gives the Panthers a high-upside freshman on the interior. The offense has a high ceiling, too, with quarterback Kenny Pickett ready to enter his fourth season as the starter.

Miami’s 6 Mark Pope runs towards the endzone for the game winning score past Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong 44 during the second half of the University of Miami - Virginia Tech NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov.14 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. Miami won the game 25-24. (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Roanoke Times, Pool) MATT GENTRY | The Roanoke Times (AP Photo / MATT GENRTY, The Ro

4. Virginia Tech Hokies

Coach: Justin Fuente

Players to watch: TE James Mitchell, G Lecitus Smith, DE Amare’ Barno, CB Dorian Strong.

Key games: vs. North Carolina, Sept. 3; vs. Notre Dame, Oct. 9; at Boston College, Nov. 5; at Miami, Nov. 20.

Virginia Tech finished the 2020 college football season 1-4, then lost its top two quarterbacks to transfer, plus former running back Khalil Herbert to graduation. The Hokies could take on an entirely different offensive identity with quarterback Braxton Burmeister arriving as a transfer from the Oregon Ducks, giving Virginia Tech a pass-first player after playing a run-heavy style last year. On defense, Barno is an under-the-radar star after leading all Power 5 players with 16 tackles for loss last season.

5. Virginia Cavaliers

Coach: Bronco Mendenhall.

Players to watch: LB Nick Jackson, S Joey Blount.

Key games: at North Carolina, Sept. 18; at Miami, Sept. 30; vs. Notre Dame, Nov. 13.

Virginia cobbled together an improbably prolific offense by using three different quarterbacks and riding them to a 4-1 finish. Surprisingly, defense was the Cavaliers’ bigger issue, although there are real reasons to believe Virginia could improve in 2021. The Cavaliers could start five or six seniors, including Blount, who transformed the defense when he was healthy and on the field in 2020.

6. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Coach: Geoff Collins.

Players to watch: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Quez Jackson.

Key games: at Clemson, Sept. 18; vs. North Carolina, Sept. 25; at Miami, Nov. 6; at Notre Dame, Nov. 20; vs. Georgia, Nov. 27

Collins committed to playing young players in his first two seasons in Atlanta and eventually it’s bound to pay off, especially since Georgia Tech has recruited well in recent years. Gibbs and quarterback Jeff Simms combined to run for 5.8 yards per carry in 2020 and form the spine of a potentially exciting offense. The schedule, however, is brutal with games against Clemson, Miami, North Carolina, Notre Dame and rival Georgia.

7. Duke Blue Devils

Coach: David Cutcliffe.

Players to watch: RB Mataeo Durant, LB Shaka Heyward.

Key games: vs. Northwestern, Sept. 18; at North Carolina, Oct. 2; vs. Miami, Nov. 27.

Duke has massive questions on offense and defense, but Durant at least gives the Blue Devils a preseason first-team All-ACC player.