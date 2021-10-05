Michail Antonio to skip Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier at US

West Ham United forward Michail Antonio (9) moves the ball up the pitch during an English Premier League soccer match against Brentford at London Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) AP

West Ham striker Michail Antonio will not travel to Jamaica’s World Cup qualifier against the United States in Austin, Texas.

Antonio, the Premier League player of the month for August, will remain in England.

“I can confirm that, unfortunately, I will not be joining up with the Jamaica national squad for the World Cup qualifying matches this week,” Antonio said in a statement issued Tuesday by the Jamaica Football Federation.

“Myself, West Ham United, and Jamaica have all agreed that, given the logistical and travel difficulties involved at present, it is better for me to remain with the club in London at this time,” he said. "I remain fully committed to Jamaica and look forward to representing my country in the future.”

Antonio’s parents are from Jamaica. The 31-year-old made his national team debut in a 3-0 loss to Panama in Kingston on Sept. 5.

Also, Jamaica said goalkeeper Jeadine White has replaced Dennis Taylor on the Reggae Boyz roster.

Jamaica plays the U.S. on Thursday night, is home against Canada on Sunday and is at Honduras on Oct. 13.