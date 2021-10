Read Next

The Miami Dolphins lead the league in nostalgia — if only they approached that accomplishment on the football field again — and the weekend of celebrating the good ol’ days in the rear-view continued on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

This was wrapped around a performance by the current Dolphins mostly so bad and boring it would have put caffeine to sleep. They warn you before every NFL game, “No cheering in the press box.” They don’t say anything about no sleeping or snoring.