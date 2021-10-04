Sky and Mercury move within win of reaching WNBA Finals

Chicago Sky's Courtney Vandersloot (22) drives against Connecticut Sun's Natisha Hiedeman (2) during the second half of Game 3 of a WNBA semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Chicago. Chicago won 86-83. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty) AP

Kahleah Copper scored 26 points and Allie Quigley added 21 to help the Chicago Sky edge the top-seeded Connecticut Sun 86-83, taking a 2-1 lead in the WNBA semifinals on Sunday.

The sixth-seeded Sky can win the best-of-five series and secure the franchise’s second trip to the league finals with a victory at home Wednesday.

Copper completed a three-point play and made a running layup to cap a 9-0 run midway through the final period to give the hosts the lead for good.

Down 84-83, the Sun had a chance to go ahead in the final seconds when Briann January got behind the defense on a breakaway, but missed the layup.

Courtney Vandersloot then made the second of two free throws to give the Sky a two-point lead with 8 seconds left. Candace Parker had a block and rebound on the ensuing possession and made a free throw with less than two seconds left to force the Sun into a desperation heave at the buzzer.

MERCURY 87, ACES 60

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Brianna Turner scored 23 points, Brittney Griner added 18 points and 11 rebounds, and the Mercury beat the Aces to take a 2-1 lead in the WNBA semifinals.

The Mercury got off to another fast start and never let up, winning a second straight rout as members of the NBA’s Phoenix Suns cheered from the front row of Arizona State’s Desert Financial Arena.

Phoenix held 2020 league MVP A’Ja Wilson to eight points on 2-of-14 shooting, and limited Las Vegas to 31% shooting to move within one win of its first WNBA Finals since winning the 2014 title.

Game 4 is Wednesday in downtown Phoenix.

Liz Cambage led the Aces with 13 points.