Sports
Saturday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Hillsboro-Deering/Hopkinton 35, John Stark 28
Kearsarge 40, Laconia 14
Keene 33, Nashua North 0
Londonderry 51, Alvirne 0
Mascoma Valley 32, Bishop Brady 9
Salem 26, Windham 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Epping-Newmarket vs. Raymond, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
