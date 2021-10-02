Miami Herald Logo
Sports

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Ireton 64, St. John Paul the Great 0

Bishop O'Connell 30, Annandale 6

Broadwater Academy 58, Richmond Christian 26

Bullis, Md. 33, Potomac School 14

Catholic High School of Va Beach 35, Christchurch 0

Greenbrier Christian 49, Randolph-Macon Academy 14

Hampton 27, Bethel 0

Hopewell 48, Colonial Heights 8

Lee High 32, Rye Cove 0

Sidwell Friends School, D.C. 24, Flint Hill School 10

South County 52, Mount Vernon 7

St. Albans, D.C. 20, Paul VI Catholic High School 7

St. Michael 35, Annapolis Area Christian, Md. 21

Warwick 8, Kecoughtan 7

Woodstock Central 26, Broadway 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Denbigh vs. Phoebus, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

