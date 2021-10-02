Sports
Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
American Fork 41, Pleasant Grove 14
Beaver 56, Millard 6
Bingham 56, Copper Hills 0
Bonneville 49, Northridge 42
Bountiful 45, Viewmont 7
Box Elder 18, Woods Cross 12
Brighton 27, Park City 24
Canyon View 26, Carbon 15
Cedar Valley 38, Uintah 27
Corner Canyon 56, Westlake 0
Cottonwood 29, Jordan 21
Crimson Cliffs 28, Pine View 14
Desert Hills 47, Hurricane 6
Dixie 42, Snow Canyon 14
Duchesne 39, Layton Christian Academy 15
Emery 41, Providence Hall 7
Enterprise 42, Gunnison Valley 7
Farmington 31, Davis 10
Fremont 21, Syracuse 17
Grantsville 21, Morgan 7
Green Canyon 49, Logan 10
Highland 25, Murray 3
Hunter 43, Taylorsville 10
Juab 28, Richfield 27
Juan Diego Catholic 49, Ogden 28
Kanab 27, Milford 14
Kearns 62, Granger 32
Layton 35, Clearfield 0
Lehi 49, Alta 14
Mountain Ridge 32, West Jordan 26, OT
North Sanpete 28, Manti 20
North Summit 54, Monticello 20
Parowan 14, North Sevier 7
Provo 29, Salem Hills 7
Ridgeline 49, Bear River 7
Riverton 28, Herriman 9
Roy 31, Cyprus 20
San Juan Blanding 43, Delta 34
Sky View 48, Mountain Crest 0
Skyline 20, East 13
Skyridge 14, Lone Peak 9
South Sevier 48, Grand County 0
South Summit 64, American Leadership 16
Spanish Fork 35, Wasatch 21
Springville 64, Maple Mountain 17
Stansbury 52, Mountain View 14
Summit Academy 55, Judge Memorial 0
Timpanogos 51, Hillcrest 10
Tooele 48, Payson 27
Union 35, Ben Lomond 7
Weber 45, Olympus 6
